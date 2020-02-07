|
|
Anna "Anne" May Conklin Finney died after a long illness, in Corry, Pa., on January 10, 2020, at the age of 94. She was born on November 8, 1925, in Tidioute, Pa., to the late Ralph M. and Florence Hendrikson Conklin.
Anne is survived by a sister, Ruth "Betsy" Weidemann; four sons, Joseph, William, Richard, and Mike Finney; as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Mary Alice Redin; and her loving husband, Harold Finney whom she married on June 15, 1946. She also suffered the loss of two sons, Robert and Edwin Finney; two daughters-in-law, Debbie and Lila Finney; and two grandchildren, Tara Lynn and Ryan Finney.
Anne was a World War II Cadet Nurse and pursued her nursing education at Hamot Hospital. She worked for many years at Doctor's (Metro) Hospital and Hamot. Anne was a frequent caregiver for many in her community in Waterford. She never wanted much and always made do…with a smile. If you lived in Waterford, you would see her out for her daily strolls, often carrying laundry or groceries for her family or others. She loved whatever her husband and sons loved, particularly watching Harold coach or her boys play baseball. She was active in her church, St. Mark's Lutheran.
A memorial is scheduled for Sunday, February 9th from 1-4 p.m. at the American Legion Post 285, Waterford, Pa., in the upstairs hall. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Anne's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Mark's Lutheran Church. The family would like to thank her caregivers and wonderful friends. Condolences may be shared at www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.
