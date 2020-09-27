Anna (Sbarra) Ciotti, 100, died peacefully at Manchester Commons on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Anna was born on July 3, 1920 in Campochiaro, Camposbasso, Italy, a daughter of the late Louis and Adelaide (Bucci) Sbarra.
Anna graduated from Academy High School. She married her best friend, Peter P. Ciotti, with whom she spent 73 loving and happy years. Anna was a 70-year member of St. George Church. Her life and her happiness centered around her family and all family events. She was happy being a homemaker and caring for everyone; her parents, children, grandchildren and friends.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Peter P. Ciotti; sons-in-law, Joseph Halloran, Jr., and James J. Sitter; a grandson, Joseph Halloran, III and two brothers, Anthony, and Joseph Sbarra.
She is survived by her children, Peter J. Ciotti (Cindy) and Janice Halloran-Sitter. She is further survived by her grandchildren, James A. Sitter (Bernadette), Anne Markowitz (Aaron) and Matthew Ryan Ciotti; granddaughter-in-law, Kimberly Halloran; six great-grandchildren: James, Anna, Patrick, Christopher, Andrew and Alexander. She is also survived by two brothers-in-law, Emil Ciotti and John Southworth.
The family wishes to thank Manchester Commons for all the wonderful care Anna received there especially Suzanne, Jaci, Ari and Marie.
Hers was a life well-lived.
Friends are invited to call on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral mass at 11 a.m. at St. George Church, 5145 Peach Street. Private entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. Arrangements are being handled by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th Street. Condolences to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. George Church or a charity of one's choice
.
.