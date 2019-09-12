Home

Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
Anna E. (Kibbe) Ranowiecki


1921 - 2019
Anna E. (Kibbe) Ranowiecki, 97, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Twinbrook. Born in Warren, Pa., on October 29, 1921, a daughter of the late Dale R. and Irene (Waples) Kibbe.

Anna graduated from East High School and married the love of her life, Leo Ranowiecki, on February 23, 1946. She was a nurse at Western Reserve, retiring in 1985. She loved to read, do crossword puzzles and go bowling. She was the best mother, friend and grandmother.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leo Ranowiecki; a daughter-in-law, Sandy Ranowiecki; a son-in-law, William Larsen; and her best friend, Lois Gladys.

Survivors include her children, Shirley Larsen of Erie, Roy Ranowiecki (Kathy) of Springboro and Ralph Ranowiecki (Deb) of Austinburg, Ohio; five grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

A special "thanks" goes to all of the staff and nurses at Twinbrook and Heartland Hospice for all of the care, love and kindness they gave to Anna.

Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd. on Friday from noon until the time of a service at 1 p.m. Private burial will follow in Lakeside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 1600 Peninsula Dr., Erie, PA 16505. Condolences may go to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 12, 2019
