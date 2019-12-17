|
Anna J. Gluvna, 95, formerly of Stewart Rd., Corry, Pa., died Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Cambridge Corry.
She was born June 7, 1924 in Corry, Pa., a daughter of the late Frank and Teresa Mazgay Sander.
Ann was raised and educated in Corry, attending Colegrove Elementary and Corry High School. She then worked for Raymond Manufacturing for several years before staying home to raise her family. Later, Ann worked for Elgin Electronics before going to work for Foamex in 1969 and worked there until she retired in 1992.
She was a member of St. Elizabeth Roman Catholic Church, the St. Elizabeth Ladies' Guild and the VFW Ladies' Auxiliary. Ann enjoyed golfing, bowling, bingo, gardening and walking.
In addition to her parents, Ann was preceded in death February 27, 1993 by her husband, Cyril A. Gluvna, whom she married October 26, 1946 in Corry, Pa.; three sisters, Mary Spitman, Mickey Tomcho and Elizabeth Sander in infancy; four brothers, Robert Sander, Constantine Sander, Joe Sander and Stanley Sander in infancy; and a great-granddaughter, Lilyanna Gluvna.
Ann is survived by four daughters, Marie Mitchell and her husband David of Corry, Pa., Patricia "Penny" Murphy and her husband Rod of Guthrie, Ok., Judith Bitters and her husband Edward of Wattsburg, Pa., and Agnes "Gidgit" Smith and her husband Douglas of Clymer, N.Y.; a son, Michael Gluvna and his wife Susan of Columbus, Pa.; a sister, Sophie Girovsky of Corry, Pa.; four brothers, Stanley Sander, Pete Sander, both of Corry, Pa., Walter Sander and his wife Doby of Broken Arrow, Okla., and John Sander and his wife Ilse of LaPorte, Texas; and a sister-in-law, Faye Sander of Erie, Pa.
She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, one great- great-granddaughter and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call at the Bracken Funeral Home, 315 N. Center St., Corry, Pa., on Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m., with a rosary service there at 6:30 p.m. A prayer service will be at the Funeral Home on Friday at 9:30 a.m., followed by the Funeral Mass at St. Thomas the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, 203 W. Washington St., Corry, Pa., at 10 a.m. Rev. Thomas E. Brown, Rev. D. G. Davis III and Rev. Marc Stockton will officiate.
Burial will be in St. Elizabeth Cemetery, Corry, Pa.
Memorials may be made to the Corry Senior Center, 25 S. First Avenue, Corry, PA. 16407, the , Corry Unit, 2115 W. 38th St., Erie, PA. 16508, or Community Nursing Services of North East, 7 Park Street, North East, PA. 16428.
