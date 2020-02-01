|
|
Anna Jean Crosby Kranz, age 94, of Erie, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Arden Courts in Monroeville, Pa.
Anna Jean was born September 17, 1925, in Cumberland, Md., the daughter of the late Walter and Annie Grace Sheeler Crosby.
Anna Jean graduated from Erie Academy High School and worked at General Electric, Gerboth Beer and Gannon University Book Store. She loved gardening, beachcombing, vacationing in Florida, spending time with her family, and cooking Sunday and holiday dinners.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Richard Kranz, Sr., daughter, June Kranz Lutz, sisters, Margaret Crosby Filler (Owen), Elizabeth Crosby Banner (Robert), Lillian Ogle Teeter (David), and June Crosby, and brothers, Donald Crosby (Winifred), John Ogle (Luella) and David Ogle (Eleanor).
She is survived by her son, Arthur Richard Kranz, Jr., and daughter, Karen Marie Kranz (and the late Joseph Regan), brother, William Crosby (and the late Kaneko), son-in-law, Stanley Lutz, grandsons, Brian Kranz (Wendy), Chad Kranz (Kathy), Tana Kranz, Marine Sgt. Richard Kranz (Kayla), and David Kranz (Jordan), eight great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Friends and relatives are invited to call on the family Sunday, February 2nd at the Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 W. 10th St., Erie, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday, February 3rd from 10 until the time of service at 11 a.m., with Rev. Robert Lewis officiating. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 1, 2020