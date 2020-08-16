1/1
Anna M. (Burrows) Pierce
1918 - 2020
Anna M. (Burrows) Pierce, age 102, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020.

She was born in Wesleyville, Pa., on March 6, 1918, daughter of the late, Wesley J. and Gertrude (Smith) Burrows.

Anna enjoyed bowling, crafts, and puzzles. She was an active member of Harborcreek Fire Department Auxiliary, the American Legion Carl Neff Post 571 Auxiliary, and the East Erie Loyal Order of Moose. Anna loved playing dice games with family and friends. She also had a talent of making many beautiful plastic canvases, which she would often give as gifts. A loving mother and grandmother, Anna will be missed by one and all.

In addition to her parents, Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Pierce, Sr., son, Norman Pierce, Jr., and siblings, Seward Burrows, Wesley Burrows Jr., Kenneth Burrows, and Dorothy Kennedy.

She is survived by her children, Gerald Pierce (Rosie), John Pierce (Mary), Cheryl Pierce, and Debra Stinson, twelve grandchildren, twenty-nine great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A private funeral service was held at the Kloecker-Bailey Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. Burial was held at Laurel Hill Cemetery. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Harborcreek Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 16, 2020.
August 15, 2020
Dear Cheryl,Debbie and families of anna, it is with deepest sympathy in the passing of your mom. May you cherish your precious memories and great times had by all. And my she have eternal peace, amen. May time heal all. God bless all of you! Love you, ed & robin kabasinski
Ed & robin kabasinski
Friend
