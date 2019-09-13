|
|
Anna Mae Burns, 89, of Springboro, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, following a period of declining health. She was born on August 26, 1930, in Monaca, Pa., to the late Austin and Effie (Kelley) Conley.
She married Kenwyn Burns, who preceded her in death on December 24, 2009.
Anna Mae was a lifetime member of the United Church of Springboro, where she spent many years teaching Sunday school, participating and organizing various events at the church and singing in the choir. She was devoted to her family and friends, but most of all, she was passionate about sharing her love for Christ. She enjoyed traveling, coloring, and reading, as well as flower gardening, and was a member of the Springboro Garden Club.
She is survived by five children, Ron (Lois) Burns, Cynthia (Dwight) Hall, Cheryl (Robert) Yarnell, Darlene (Jerry) Black, and Phillip (Lurene) Burns, 13 grandchildren, Darren (Jessica) Burns, Lindsey (Matt) Graber, Travis (Erika) Burns, Darlene (Dan) Long, Danielle (Craig) Dick, Marla Hall, Erin Yarnell, Leah Yarnell, Kyle Black, Tyler Black, Zachary Burns, Alex Burns, and Katie Burns, 12 great-grandchildren, Parker, Hunter, Rylee, Kaylee, Shelby, Caileigh, Brookelynn, Eden, Dakota, Arron, Anjolene, and Emma, a brother, John (Millie) Conley, a brother-in-law, Homer Burns, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Anna Mae was preceded in death by granddaughter, Jolene Ann Hall, an infant brother, James, a brother, Emerson and two sisters, Irene Burns and Alice Silva.
Friends and family are invited to call on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the United Church of Springboro, Main St. Springboro, PA 16435, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., and again on Monday from 10-11 a.m., with a service to begin at 11 a.m.
Memorial contributions on her behalf can be made to the United Church of Springboro.
Arrangements are under the care of McCauley Funeral Home, 1405 Main St., Conneautville, Pa.
