|
|
Anna Mae (Fitzgerald) Lee, 95, of Erie, passed away peacefully, on January 13, 2020, surrounded by her family. Anna Mae was born on February 13, 1924, in Erie, a daughter of the late Harry and Anna (Seelinger) Fitzgerald.
A 1942 graduate of Academy High School, Anna Mae was employed during World War II at Hammermill Paper and was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, where she was member of the Ruth Guild. She was also a member of the Lawrence Park Golf Course and the Erie Yacht Club.
Anna Mae was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, who was an enduring example of strength for her family. She enjoyed gardening, birding, golf, cross stitch, and knitting, hobbies that she imparted on the three generations of women who followed her.
In addition to her parents, Anna Mae was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Lee of Erie; sisters, Mary Burch of Springville, N.Y., Gertrude Buettner of Erie, and Virginia Fitzgerald of Erie; a brother, Harry Fitzgerald of Erie; and a great-grandson, Gage Post of Erie.
She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Boyd of Erie and Jan Norman of Rock Hill, S.C.; grandchildren, Kelley Meyer of Pittsburgh, Pa., Mindy (Myers) and husband Mark Rozear of Fort Mill, S.C., Renee (Meyer) and husband Michael Post of Fairview, Greg and Cami (Stewart) Myers of Fort Mill, S.C.; great-grandchildren Dylan Blackmon, Lola Post, Aydan Blackmon, Noah Post, Mason Myers, and Kai Myers; and nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may call on Thursday from 3 to 6:30 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd. Services will be held there on Friday at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Erik Young officiating. Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2216 Peach St., Erie, PA 16502. Condolences may go to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 15, 2020