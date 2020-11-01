Anna Mae Traut, age 84, of Fairview, passed away peacefully, on Saturday morning, October 24, 2020, at St. Mary's Asbury Ridge. She was born in Union City, Pa., on September 3, 1936, daughter of the late Cecil and Florence Prather Fairchild.
Anna Mae, also known to family and close friends as "Annie," was a 1954 graduate of Fairview High School and then attended Slippery Rock and Edinboro Colleges. She was the longest member of Fairview Presbyterian Church and had a deep commitment to her faith and love of God. Always opening her door and welcoming one more for Easter, Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner; Anna Mae's heart was always one of kindness, acceptance and caring for others. Her quick wit, warm talkative charm made all who met her feel immediately comfortable and at home. Throughout her many years in church fellowship she was on the Session, served as a Deacon, and as a Sunday school teacher.
Along with being a homemaker, Anna Mae worked in her father's family business Nickel Plate Sand and Gravel, was a substitute schoolteacher, and later drove school bus for the Fairview School District. Her true lifelong occupational passion though was as a wife to her late husband of 34 years Kenny ("Ken"); and mother, grandmother and great grandmother to her loving family. She truly cherished spending time with all of them. Anna Mae supported her children's and their spouses endeavors throughout their lives offering encouragement, praise and when needed an empathic ear and words of advice. During happy times, or times of struggle her children could always depend on her endless love, compassion and understanding.
In her later years, her grandchildren and great grandchildren were her pride and joy. Fondly named "Mimi Traut," all nine of her grandchildren currently located across the country made phone calls to her during her final hours expressing their love and gratitude to her for always being a major part of their lives. A true testament to her life of giving, caring and sharing. Her six great grandchildren were all wonders in her eyes and brought her much love and happiness.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth L. Traut, son-in-law, Carl F. Schnaufer, III, a brother, Ray Fairchild, brothers-in-law, George and Mac Traut, Chuck Huntley and dear friend, Frank Bendure.
Survivors include her son, Randy Traut, of Erie, daughters, Pam Durst and her husband David, of Erie, Ronda Schnaufer, of Noblesville, Ind., and Karen Palmer and her husband, Ron of Oil City, Pa. Further surviving is her sister, Charlotte Mosier and her husband, Bill of Alabama, also sisters-in-law, Sally Fairchild, Arlene Traut, Karen Traut, her dear friend Marie Lipphardt, nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her family, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
The family would like to express their loving gratitude to the entire health and care staff of St. Mary's at Asbury as well as the UPMC Hospice staff. During these difficult times, your constant tireless commitment to her care, your compassion and genuine loving expression toward Anna Mae will never be forgotten. Your output of love and encouragement to us as a family has truly been a blessing. You will all hold a special place in our hearts always.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family and are entrusted to Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main St., Girard. A celebration of Anna Mae's life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made in Anna Mae's name to Fairview Presbyterian Church and to St. Mary's Home of Erie.
