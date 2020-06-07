Anna Marie Kablach, age 79, a resident of Manchester Commons, Erie, Pa., passed away there on Sunday May 31, 2020. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on November 20, 1940, a daughter of the late Josephine (Rita) Lapello Martin.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Kablach in 1994.
Before retirement Anna worked at the Colonial Pantry and Hickory Farms. She was a longtime member of St. George Catholic Church and their Rosary Society. She was very active with the Erie Center for Health and Aging and was known for her ceramics. She enjoyed reading and watching Gone With the Wind and The Big Bang Theory.
Anna is survived by her two children, Karen (Mark) Conklin of Erie and Ron (Kim) Kablach of Conneaut Lake; three grandchildren, Crystal (Amir) Elaguizy, Joelle Conklin and Dalton Smith; one great-grandson, Logan Elaguizy; and four brothers, Earl "Butch," Dan, Larry and Bob Martin.
Funeral services were private and held at the convenience of the family with interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Pittsburgh, Pa. Arrangements are under the care of the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., Erie, PA 16506.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 7, 2020.