Anna May Vicchy, a longtime resident of Laramie, Wyoming, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home on June 18, 2020. Under her daughter's care she was always happy and in good spirits.
Ann was the eldest of two children born to Joseph A. and Ada May Schaaf on September 2, 1937 in Erie, Pennsylvania, where she spent her childhood. She attended Slippery Rock State Teachers College and graduated in 1958 with a BS in Physical Education and a minor in English. While attending college she met Frank J. Vicchy and the two were married in 1958.
Ann taught physical education and coached gymnastics in the Erie School District and at Davey Junior High in Kent, Ohio. The family moved to Sheridan, Wyoming in the summer of 1972 where Ann taught physical education in secondary schools. She also coached gymnastics at Sheridan High School. The family eventually settled in Laramie in 1975. She worked as the assistant swim coach for the University of Wyoming women's program before becoming the head coach in 1978. She held that role for nearly 10 years. In 1984 she was named the High Country Athletic Conference Coach of the Year.
After her coaching career, Ann went into the private sector as a successful real estate broker in Laramie. She founded Aspen Real Estate of Laramie which is still active today
Ann's love for her children and family was beyond measure. Her family always remained her first priority. She took care of her mother's sister, Aunt Ruth, until she passed at the age of 99. She cared for her mother until she passed at the age of 94. She was an avid gardener and loved the outdoors.
Ann is survived by her brother, Joseph R. (Linda) Schaaf of Louisville, Ky., her five children, Jill (Dennis) Heimpel of Mesa, Ariz., Kim Vicchy of Ketchikan, Alaska, Wendy (Regan) Smith of Powell, Wyo., Robin Vicchy of Laramie, Mike (Kristiana) Vicchy of Parker, Colo., and her five grandchildren.
A celebration of Ann's life will be held in Laramie, Wyo., on Monday, September 7th at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ann's name to Shriners Children's Hospital
1275 E. Fairfax Road, Salt Lake City Utah, 84103, or The ALS Chapter, 360 E. Coronado Rd. Suite 140 Phoenix, AZ 85004.
Friends are invited to attend a graveside service at Calvary Cemetery on Friday September 11 at 11:00am.
Local arrangements are under the direction of the Edder Funeral Home, Inc.
