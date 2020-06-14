Anna Megan (Haynes) Brown, 34, who came into this world on November 1, 1985 roaring in pain from large patches of eczema on her face, left it in the peace of a night's sleep, taken away by a heart-attack. She lived a life of love, for people and animals, signaled by a laugh so large it filled whatever space that tried to contain it.
Anna was born in Erie, Pa.; raised in North East, Pa. She was a 2004 graduate of North East High School and had attended Edinboro University. She often rescued and raised stray animals, especially cats. She did not own much, but what was hers was yours, if you needed it. She had a sharp, sly sense of humor and loved word play and telling jokes. She was an enthusiast of scary movies, dark music and tattoos. She had worked in the food industry. Her hobbies included cooking and baking.
Anna, a daughter of Jim and Melissa Haynes of North East, is survived by her husband Parrish Brown of North East; a daughter, River Sue Grace Loepp Haynes; sisters Caitlen Schneider and family of North East and Maureen Bannister and family of Harborcreek; grandmothers Mary Ann Larsen of North East and Marilyn Haynes of Ann Arbor, Mich. and her mother and father-in-law, Renate and Samuel Brown of Erie.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of the W. Tad Bowers Funeral Home, 92 S. Lake St., North East, PA. Due to gathering restrictions, during this COVID-19 pandemic, services and burial will be private. Please send memorials to Orphan Angels Cat Sanctuary or the A.N.N.A. Shelter.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 14, 2020.