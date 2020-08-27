Anna Ruth "Ann" Parker, age 91, a resident of Harborcreek Township for the past 67 years, passed away peacefully, on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Ball Pavilion. She was born in Monessen, Pa., on March 5, 1929, daughter of the late Ignatz and Anna Billy.
Following her graduation from Monessen High School, Ann moved to the Pittsburgh area and was employed by The Clark Chewing Gum Company in their North Side offices. She moved to Harborcreek in 1953 upon marrying the love of her life, and husband of sixty-one years, James Parker.
Ann was an avid reader, and enjoyed writing letters and greeting cards to all of her friends and relatives. She loved music, entertaining, and good conversation with close friends. But most of all, she loved helping people to develop a deep love and respect for the truth of God's Word, the Bible. She was associated with the Erie, Lawrence Park, and North East congregations of Jehovah's Witnesses for more than sixty years. Together with her husband, the couple had a profound effect upon the lives of many individuals and families throughout their more than seven decades of public ministry and Bible educational work.
She is survived by nephews, Joseph and Michael Billy, Raymond Bost, and JR Zollars; along with nieces, Jane Clingerman, Donna Maxwell, Kathy Pankewicz, and Roberta Urban; as well as many grandnieces and grandnephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Parker; two brothers, Andrew and Joseph Billy; and five sisters, Irene Bost, Sophie Macheska, Liz Michalski, Mary Todaro, and Martha Zollars.
No calling hours will be observed. Friends are invited to view Ann's Memorial Service, to be held virtually, on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 4 p.m., conducted by John Proctor. To attend, please visit www.dusckasfuneralhome.com
one half-hour prior to the service and click on the link found in her obituary. Private interment will take place at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
