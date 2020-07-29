Annabelle Chrapek Monoski, age 96, of Erie, formerly of Renova and Williamsport, Pa., passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Ball Pavilion Nursing Home. She was born in DuBoistown, Pa., on September 16, 1923, daughter of the late Joseph and Chloie Ling Chrapek.
She was married to Stephen William Monoski Sr. on July 17, 1942, who preceded her in death on November 24, 1987.
Annabelle could often be found cracking a joke with her family. She enjoyed bowling with her husband in the couple's league, playing bingo and cards. Annabelle liked camping in her Scotty Trailer with her husband while fishing on Brokenstraw Creek. She was a former member of the Erie Lodge #600 Railroad Auxiliary.
Annabelle is survived by one son, Joseph Monoski (Janelle) of North East; one sister, Rochelle Brion (Lester) of Liberty, Pa.; one daughter-in-law, Cheryl Monoski of Cary, N.C.; six grandchildren, Heather Pressley (Mark Branham) of Palm Harbor, Fla., Joelle Abke of Frankenmuth, Mich., Jonathan Monoski (Mary Jo) of Erie, Renee Nickols (Nick) of Glen Ridge, N.J., Mara Monoski (Chris Smith) of Cary, N.C., and Julie Bartlett (Mark) of North East; 11 great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Zachariah and Nathan Bartlett, Alyssa and Dylan Abke, Tyler Monoski, Stephen, Maddie and Nicholas Nickols, and Max and Ella Smith; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Stephen Monoski, she was preceded in death by one son, Stephen W. Monoski Jr.; and one sister, Charlotte Kelly.
The family would like to thank the staff of Brevillier Village for the wonderful care given to Annabelle.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Thursday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at noon conducted by Pastor Daniel Cass. Interment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. To attend Annabelle's funeral virtually, please logon to www.dusckasfuneralhome.com
at the time of the service and click on the link in Annabelle's obituary. All CDC guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to the Greenfield Baptist Church, 9028 Williams Road, North East, PA 16428, or to Brevillier Village Ball Pavilion, 5416 East Lake Road, Erie, PA 16511.
