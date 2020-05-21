|
Annabelle L. Neidig Klett, age 92, of Erie, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020.
Annabelle was born in Sunburry, Pa., on October 20, 1927, a daughter of the late Janet (Wilhiem) and Ralph Neidig.
She graduated from Sunburry High School and went on to work for General Electric for over 40 years in their reproduction and blueprint office. After retirement, Annabelle volunteered many hours at the St. Vincent gift shop, Erie Senior Center and served as a election poll worker. She was always giving back to her community in charitable gifts as well. Annabelle enjoyed her membership at the Siebenbuerger Club and was a life member of 470 VFW. She loved bingo and had a feisty spirit.
Annabelle is survived by her husband Ralph Klett, her daughter Janet Svoboda Davidge, son-in-law David Davidge, and two grandsons Joseph Morrell and Eric Davidge.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother James and sisters Nancy Totelben and Margaret Schmidt.
The family would like to thank all those who cared for her during her years at Fairview Manor.
Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 21, 2020