Anne C. Cooper Sunde, age 83, of Erie, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019.
She was born in Erie on September 16, 1936, daughter of the late Frank and Harriet Cooper and the late Bill and Irene Cooper.
Anne was a 1956 graduate of Harbor Creek High School and was a lifetime member of Eastminster Presbyterian Church. She was a private duty CNA for many years. Anne loved watching the Golden Girls, Pittsburgh Steelers, Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. She enjoyed working crossword and word search puzzles and listening to Elvis Presley and the Oak Ridge Boys.
Anne is survived by five children, Wallace Sunde, Jr., Denise Jowers (Ron), and Debbie Smith (Chris), all of Alabama, Kevin Sunde of Kentucky, and Patricia Wilson (Ken McMillen) of Erie; ten grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Anne was preceded in death by two sons, Bobby and Brian Sunde; one daughter, Michelle Sunde; and three brothers, Ed, Gary Sr., and Bob Cooper.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Saturday from 2 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 4:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the family through the funeral home.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 17, 2019