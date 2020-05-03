|
On Friday, May 1st, 2020, Anne Conroe, loving wife and mother of her children, was welcomed into Heaven, at the age of 84. Anne was born on August 10th, 1935, in McKean, Pa., to Anna and Nicholas Sakulich.
She graduated from Academy High School in 1953. On June 11, 1955, Anne married Robert Conroe. They raised two sons, Steven and David, and a daughter, Catherine. Anne was active at Our Lady of Mount Carmel as a founding member, a eucharistic minister, church choir member, and was a retired president of the Mount Carmel Lady's Guild. She worked with Shearson Lehman and various law attorneys such as Jim Toohey and Joe Barber. She enjoyed volunteering, cooking, traveling, and spending time with her family.
Anne was preceded in death by her father, Nicholas, her mother, Anna, her sisters, Catherine Ott and Margret Walker, and children, Catherine Simmons and four infants, which passed away at birth.
She is survived by her husband, Robert, her two sons, Steven (Karen) and David (Tammy), Ricki Simmons, and several nieces, and nephews. She is also survived by grandchildren, Christopher (Brynn), Steven (Meaghan), Eric (Kimberli), Julia, Katelyn, John (Alyssa), and Ashley, as well as great-grandchildren, Hailey, Harper, Taylor and Kylie.
Services at Our Lady of Mount Carmel and burial in Laurel Hill Cemetery are private. Arrangements are being handled by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 845 East 38th Street. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 1553 East Grandview Blvd., Erie, PA 16504.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 3, 2020