Anne Dahlstrand-Daniel, age 88, of Erie, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 28, 2020 at home surrounded by family. She was born in Erie, Pa. on January 24, 1932, the daughter of the late Gustav and Agnes Morholt Bertelsen.
Anne graduated from Strong Vincent High School and Grove City College. While at college, she was a member of the Alpha Beta Tau sorority. She worked at Mutual of New York and T. Baer Financial as an office administrator for many years.
She was a member of St. Matthews Lutheran Church. She enjoyed cooking, traveling, shopping and her pets. She was a beautiful soul who cared for and loved her family to pieces.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Daniel, her former husband David Dahlstrand, and her brother Wendel Bertelsen.
The family would like to thank VNA of Erie County and her granddaughter Alexis Friend for their compassionate care of our mother.
Anne is survived by her five children: Eric (Bill Williams) Dahlstrand, Karin Dahlstrand, Andrew Dahlstrand, Christiane (Timothy) Figurski, all of Erie, and David (Shelly) Dahlstrand of Midlothian, Va.; her stepchildren: Jeff (Barb) Daniel of Parker, Ariz. and Jim (Nancy) Daniel of Erie; her ten grandchildren: Christopher (Joshua Tschiggfrie) Dahlstrand, Jason (Kari) Dahlstrand, Jessica (David Yarman) Dahlstrand, Kristin Dahlstrand, Laurin (Matt) Terrill, Sydney Dahlstrand, Tiffany (Zach) Goetz, Alexis (Josiah) Friend, Justin (Nicki) Figurski, and Josh Daniel; and six great-grandchildren: Reagan and Blake Goetz, Joshua Terrill, and Emma, Faith and Luke Dahlstrand. She is further survived by two sisters-in-law, Joanne Dahlstrand and Jackie Barber as well as many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on the family on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Luther Memorial Church, 225 W. 10th St. and are invited to attend services there on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11 a.m., which will be livestreamed on www.facebook.com/BurtonFuneralHomesAndCrematoryInc
. Burial will be private. Arrangements by Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services Inc.
Memorials may be made to VNA of Erie County, 2253 W. Grandview Blvd, Erie, PA 16506 or Therapy Dogs United, 1932B W. 8th St., Erie, PA 16505. Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com
