Anne Gabel Lohrer

Anne Gabel Lohrer Obituary
Anne Gabel Lohrer, age 81, of Fairview, passed away unexpectedly, on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at her residence.

She was born in Erie, on April 29, 1938, a daughter of the late Maurice E. and Mary Elizabeth Tracy Gabel.

Anne attended Girard High School and worked at Spectrum Control for over 30 years.

She enjoyed going to their Hunting Camp with her husband and family. She loved her Bassett Hound Clara.

But her biggest joy was her family and being a wonderful grandma, attending all her grandchildren's sporting events.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George C. Lohrer; her daughter, Donna Platz; and her sister, Mary Ellen Howell.

Anne is survived by her two sons: George E. Lohrer and his wife Michelle of Fairview and Samuel Lohrer and his wife Lori of Cincinnati, Ohio; five grandchildren: Jennifer Stephens and her husband, Jim, Joseph Platz and his wife Emily, Ryan, Justin, and Nick Lohrer; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main St., Girard. Memorials may be made to a charity of ones' choice.

Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 22, 2019
