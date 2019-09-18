|
|
Beloved Mother, Wife, and Sister
Anne M. (Vollmer) Ambrose, age 73, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019, finally succumbing after years of battling debilitating illness. She was born in Erie, on June 1, 1946, daughter of the late Edward and Nancy Bogacki Vollmer.
Anne dedicated her life to her family, sacrificing constantly and placing the needs of those she nurtured before her own. For her own part, it was the simple things that gave her joy: the laughter of her grandchildren and children, squirrels scampering up the tree in the yard, and watching robins arrive at the first sign of spring.
Her gentle, caring, and loving ways will be sorely missed by those she leaves behind: Robert Ambrose, her beloved husband of 53 years; three sons, Kevin Ambrose (Becky Corey) of Erie, Scott Ambrose of Erie, and Rob Ambrose of Ellicott, Maryland; a daughter, Krista (husband Peter) of Erie; three grandsons, Conner, Brett and Bobby; and a granddaughter, Caitlin.
Friends are invited to call at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 E. 38th Street, on Thursday from 6:00-8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the Erie Humane Society, 2407 Zimmerly Rd., Erie, PA 16506, or to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 E. 10th St., Erie, PA 16511.
Anne, always the kind soul, cared for many a stray during her time.
Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 18, 2019