Anne M. Hornyak, age 97, of Erie, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020. She was born in Erie, on February 27, 1923, daughter of the late Steve and Laura Hornyak.
Anne was formerly employed as a secretary for the Los Angeles Orange County School District until her retirement. She enjoyed traveling, visits to the casino, and time spent with her family and dog, Trouble.
Anne is survived by her sister, Mary Tabaka; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Steve, Michael, and George Hornyak; and one sister, Annette Kazmirowski.
A special thank you goes to our family and friends, Tiffany Tabaka, Laurie Maraldo, Rachel Howard, and Jen Zuba, and the Family Hospice workers, Laurie, Danielle, James and Brittany for all their support and care for Anne.
Friends may call at St. Stanislaus R.C. Church, 516 East 13th Street, on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass there at 11 a.m. All CDC guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
