|
|
Anne Marie Dudas Luba, 92, of Union City, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Manchester Commons.
She was born in Robertsdale, Pa., on September 28, 1927, a daughter of the late Frank and Kathryn Roman Dudas.
Anne's primary job was raising her children and taking delight in their accomplishments. She continued that objective with her grandchildren. She was an active member of St. Teresa's Catholic Church, where she was a member of the Funeral Choir, Church Choir and the Rosary-Altar Society. She enjoyed spending time knitting, crocheting and quilting. She loved to spend time cooking and baking for her family. In her spare time, she could be found reading a good book.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death her husband, Anthony L. Luba in 1996, her son, James L. Luba in 2014 and her granddaughter, Shelly Luba in 2001, her son-in-law, Raymond Wojtasik in 2012, five sisters, Helen Felege, Veronica Archacki, Pauline Zenns, Catherine Padilla and Mary Dudas and two brothers, Frank Dudas, Jr. and John P. Dudas.
Anne is survived by three children: her son, Anthony T. Luba of Edinboro and his children, Anthony E. Luba, Michael Luba and Catherine Luba, her daughter, Karen A. Wojtasik of Erie and her children, Maria Wojtasik and Nicholas Wojtasik, her daughter, Kathleen Le Ber and her husband Tony of Erie and their children, Lilly Le Ber and Rose Le Ber, and her late son James' two children, James Luba and Andea Luba. She is further survived by two sisters, Elizabeth Dudas of Antioch, Tenn. and Teresa King of Union City, one brother, Paul A. Dudas and his wife Jane of Erie, a sister-in-law, Marilyn Dudas of Union City, two great-grandchildren, Michael James Buch and Scarlett Le Ber, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the C. S. Warthman Funeral Home, Inc., 69 N. Main St., Union City, on Tuesday from 6 to 9 p.m. and on Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m., and are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 11 a.m. at St. Teresa's Church, 9 Third Ave., Union City, Pa., with Father Dennis Martin officiating.
Burial will be at St. Teresa's Cemetery, Union City.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 25, 2020