Anne Marie Nakoski Scherer went into the loving arms of her Savior on Friday, November 29, 2019.
She was born in Erie, Pa., on July 28, 1935, daughter of the late Peter and Pearl (Apalonia) Nowakowki Nakoski. She attended Harbor Creek High School and was a member of the St. Luke's Parish. She was previously employed by GE Credit Union and Mercyhurst College.
Her love of the Lord inspired both Anne and her husband Bob to become actively involved in their church and their community. For many years they organized the Blue Army Rosary Marches. She was National Director of the World Apostolate of Fatima's Home Enthronement Program and consecrated hundreds of families to the Sacred Heart of Jesus and Sorrowful and Immaculate Heart of Mary. She was a Third Order Franciscan as well as was a fierce advocate for the rights of the unborn and a strong organizer in the Pro-Life Movement. She was an accomplished author with many articles in Soul Magazine and she spoke several times before the Conference of Bishops in Washington, New Jersey. Above all else, she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her door was always open to anyone who sought her assistance and help.
Anyone who knew Anne knew she loved family get-togethers. She loved collecting angels, decorating her home in anything Victorian, dressing in rose attire and dancing (especially a polka), and she never passed up a good yard sale. She loved to laugh. It's been said that each daughter inherited her laugh. In their later years, Anne and Bob enjoyed traveling to visit family, shrines and churches both here and abroad with their dearest friends, Stanley and Shirley Widomski and clergy.
She is survived by her five children, Debra Culver (Bill), Bob Scherer (Barb), Lynne Bucci (Dan), Brenda Arndt (Jeff Johnson), and Lisa Finley (Keith); 18 grandchildren, Erik Douglass, Sean Culver, Bob, Michael and Christine Scherer, Jennifer, Joe, Adam, Bryan, Katelyn, Alyssa and Maria Banko, Jessica Garrett, Amanda Garvin, Joshua and Megan Arndt, and Kyle and Connor Findley; one sister, Rose Gensheimer of Mounty Holly, NC; 28 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Robert Michael Scherer; her daughter, Rhonda Lynn Scherer; her grandson, Brandon Banko; three-great grandchildren, Alliyha and Amarion Payne, and Jerimiah Garvin; and her siblings, Theresa Allegretto, Dorothy Swanson, and Peter Nakoski.
The family would like to express gratitude to the staff of Manchester Common especially Arie, Marie, Megan and Laurie for their kindness and care.
Friends are invited to call the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road, on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. The Blue Army will recite the rosary at 3:30 p.m. A Prayer Service will be held at the Funeral Home on Monday at 9:15 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Luke's R.C. Church at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road, S.W. Lilburn, GA 30047.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 30, 2019