"Attractive to look at, delightful to know, her friendly ways never gained her a foe."
Anne Marie Ropelewski, age 86, of Erie, passed away at Elmwood Gardens, on Thursday, April 2, 2020.
She was born on August 23, 1933, a daughter of the late Michael Joseph Ropelewski and Helen Elizabeth Wasielewski Ropelewski.
Anne Marie was a graduate of St. Casimir's School and St. Benedict's Academy Class of '51. Anne Marie worked at the Bank of Erie, Krause Electric, and retired from Zurn Industries. She was a member of Our Mother of Sorrows, where she served as a lector and Eucharistic Minister. Anne Marie was also a member of St. Casimir's Rosary Society, a member of the Blue Army, the Blue Army Choir, the Business and Professional Women's Club, and the Westminster Garden Club. She liked to travel and has visited many countries, making pilgrimages to Lourdes, Rome and Medjugorje.
In addition to her parents, Anne Marie was preceded in death by six brothers, John M., Alois, Edwin, Richard, Casimir, and Daniel, and five sisters, Sophie Sokolowski, Theresa Kownacki, Gertrude, Joan, and Helen Mae Ropelewski.
She is survived by sisters, Eileen Ropelewski and Elizabeth Wiertel of Mentor, Ohio. Several nieces and nephews also survive, Mary Clair Sperr of Chili, N.Y., Bernadette Ferrick (Chris), Therese Bright of California, Rosette Bennett (David) of Nashville, Tenn., Daniel Ropelewski, Patty Zilewski (Moochie), Sandy Malinowski (Michael), and Thomas Wiertel (Mari) of Marysville, Ohio, Michael Wiertel (Lea) of Bratenahl, Ohio, and John Mark Wiertel (Holly) of Painsville, Ohio, sister-in-law, Rose Marie Ropelewski, and her godson, Billy Stub. Also many great-nieces and great-nephews and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews also survive.
A public memorial mass will be celebrated at Our Mother of Sorrows at a later date this year. Due to the current pandemic, the family is having a private Funeral Mass at St. Casimir Church. Burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery. The Kloecker-Razanauskas Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is handling the arrangements. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com..
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Our Mother of Sorrows, 629 Hess Ave., Erie, PA 16503.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 5, 2020