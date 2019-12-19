Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James R.C. Church
2635 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Grunzel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Pycz Grunzel


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anne Pycz Grunzel Obituary
Anne Pycz Grunzel, age 96, former resident of Prospect Avenue, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019, at Saint Mary's Home of Erie. She was born in Erie, on February 10, 1923, the daughter of the late Ludwig and Rose Owseijko Pycz.

Anne enjoyed cooking, sewing, reading and going to the casino. She also enjoyed late night TV.

She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as they all brought smiles to her face.

Anne was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who always put everyone first.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; grandson, Eric Grunzel; four brothers, Louis Pycz, Richard Pycz, John Pitts and Edward Picz; and five sisters, Mary Cerami, Josephine Pycz, Stella Tyler, Betty Woznicki and Mae Sweitzer.

She is survived by her children, Sandi Kowalski (Jerry), Karen Zuk (Paul), and Edward Grunzel (Janet); her grandchildren, Brian Kowalski, Gregory Kowalski (Michele), Becky Brosius (Ryan), Kevin Zuk (Danielle) and Timothy Grunzel; two great-grandchildren, Corey Kowalski and Sarah Brosius; sister, Louise Pycz; along with many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. James R.C. Church. Entombment will follow at Mary, Queen of Peace Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. James R.C. Church, 2635 Buffalo Road, Erie, PA 16510. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -