|
|
Anne Pycz Grunzel, age 96, former resident of Prospect Avenue, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019, at Saint Mary's Home of Erie. She was born in Erie, on February 10, 1923, the daughter of the late Ludwig and Rose Owseijko Pycz.
Anne enjoyed cooking, sewing, reading and going to the casino. She also enjoyed late night TV.
She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as they all brought smiles to her face.
Anne was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who always put everyone first.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; grandson, Eric Grunzel; four brothers, Louis Pycz, Richard Pycz, John Pitts and Edward Picz; and five sisters, Mary Cerami, Josephine Pycz, Stella Tyler, Betty Woznicki and Mae Sweitzer.
She is survived by her children, Sandi Kowalski (Jerry), Karen Zuk (Paul), and Edward Grunzel (Janet); her grandchildren, Brian Kowalski, Gregory Kowalski (Michele), Becky Brosius (Ryan), Kevin Zuk (Danielle) and Timothy Grunzel; two great-grandchildren, Corey Kowalski and Sarah Brosius; sister, Louise Pycz; along with many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. James R.C. Church. Entombment will follow at Mary, Queen of Peace Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. James R.C. Church, 2635 Buffalo Road, Erie, PA 16510. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 19, 2019