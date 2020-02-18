Home

Quinn Funeral Home
728 West 9th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 455-2349
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Quinn Funeral Home
728 West 9th Street
Erie, PA 16502
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
Russian Orthodox Old Believers Church of the Holy Trinity
227 Holland St.
Anne (Soloveff) Rose


1928 - 2020
Anne (Soloveff) Rose Obituary
Anne (Soloveff) Rose, age 91, of Erie passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Pleasant Ridge Manor. She was born February 16, 1928 in Erie, the daughter of the late John and Xenia (Mischenkov) Soloveff.

Anne graduated from East High School. She worked at GE and then as a nurse's aide at Hamot Hospital. Anne married Charles Rose and raised five boys while travelling for 20 years as an Army wife. She later returned to Hamot where she retired from after many years. Anne enjoyed bowling, her family and her home. She was an excellent cook and made sure her boys had three meals a day. Anne was a member of the Russian Orthodox Old Believers of the Holy Trinity and was loved by all. She looked forward to being reunited with her family in heaven.

Besides her parents, Anne was preceded in death by two brothers, Alex and Carl (Stan) Soloveff.

Anne is lovingly remembered by her five sons, Robert (Bonny) Rose, Tom Rose, David Rose, William Rose, all of Erie, and Geoffrey Rose, of Georgia; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren also survive.

Friends are invited to call at the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th & Liberty St. on Tuesday from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and are invited to attend Funeral Services on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. in the Russian Orthodox Old Believers Church of the Holy Trinity, 227 Holland St. Burial will be in St. John the Divine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Church's Building Fund.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 18, 2020
