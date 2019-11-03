|
Annette "Buzz" (Darsie) Swiderski, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at her residence. She was born March 2, 1939 in Euclid, Ohio, the daughter of the late Hugh Stephen Darsie and Margaret Alice McKenna.
Annette spent her early years in St. Louis, Mo. from age 2 until 13 before moving to Erie, Pa. She graduated from McDowell High School in 1957 and then went on to obtain her associate's degree at Western Reserve University Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio for Radiology Technician in 1959. In her early 20's, she spent a year in Italy with her college roommate Lillina Marino who has been her longtime friend of 70 years where she found her love of vino. She spent her career as a radiology technician/secretary working for several medical offices/facilities which include pathologist Dr. Gilbert Hartman, Dr. John Caruso, Doctor's Osteopathic Hospital and finally retiring from Metro Health Center in 2002.
Annette spent her lifetime dedicated to caring and providing for her children. She enjoyed soaking in the sun, crossword puzzles, traveling and Jeopardy (which always took precedence, even when her children came in from out of state!). She had an infectious smile and a contagious laugh that would light up the room.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Steven Swiderski in 2011 and her sister Gwendolyn Babcock in 2016.
She will be deeply missed by her daughter Tracy Malloch-Swiderski (Andrea); her son Tobin Swiderski, her nephew Brad Babcock (Linda), her longtime friend Patty Laughlin, the extended Swiderski family and her loyal protector canine Malia.
In lieu of a funeral service, friends are invited to attend a celebration of life at Peppino's Wine Bar and Chop House, 6590 West Lake Rd.., Fairview, Pa. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 12-3 p.m.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to her neighbors, especially David Evanoff and his family for all their support and care over the years. Arrangements were handled by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St. at Greengarden Blvd. Condolences to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
