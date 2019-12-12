Home

Glenn Funeral Home
62 South Main Street
Union City, PA 16438
(814) 438-3857
Annie Balas Sokolowski

Annie Balas Sokolowski Obituary
Annie Balas Sokolowski, 97, of Union City, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Juniper Village in Meadville. She was born on November 26, 1922, in Riddlesburg, Pennsylvania, a daughter of John Balas and Anna Koczur Balas.

She married Louis F. Sokolowski on August 16, 1952. He preceded her in death on May 28, 2013.

She was a graduate of Union City High School and was employed with MFG upholstery department.

Annie was a member of Saint Teresa of Avila Parish and was the oldest living member of the parish.

She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, word search puzzles, bird watching, cooking, and baking.

Annie is survived by two daughters, Lou Anne Sokolowski and her companion Emil Kravec of Monroeville and Jean Stepnowski and her companion Sonny Ranyak of Union City; two granddaughters, Jana Shields and Sarah Smith and her husband Morgan; three great-granddaughters, Ivy Shields, Hannah Shields, and Lilly Smith; twin step-great-granddaughters, Vera and Korin Shields; a sister, Catherine Visniesky; a niece, Kathy Delio; and a nephew, Michael Kedzior.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a son-in-law, Steven Stepnowski; a brother, John J. Balas; and a sister, Mary Kedzior.

Family and friends are welcome to call on Friday, December 13th from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Warren-Glenn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 62 S. Main Street, Union City. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 14th at 1:00 p.m. with Father D. G. Davis, III as celebrant, with Deacon Randy Kondrlik assisting.

Burial will follow at Saint Teresa Cemetery, Union City.

Memorial donations may be made in Annie's memory to a or to Saint Teresa Restoration Fund, 9 3rd Ave., Union City, PA 16438.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Annie's Book of Memories online at www.warrenglennfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 12, 2019
