"The Lord is Her Shepherd" Psalms 23
Annie Elizabeth Green Myers, 93 of Erie, transitioned into the Army of the Lord on Sunday, June 14, 2020.
She was born on March 26, 1927 in Norfolk, Va. to Rev. William and Annie Green.
She became a faithful member of Holy Trinity Church of God in Christ, under the pastoral leadership of the late Bishop Jefferson Davis Myers. ,There she met her late husband, Thomas Jefferson Myers, Sr. Their union led to five beautiful children. Annie a.k.a Sis, loved to cook. Her tasty fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, string beans and her out of this world potato salad was her signature.
Together, they provided several food services to include Barbeque by Tom on 12th & Holland, and co-owners of the famous Soul Kitchen on 18th & Parade Streets. Annie loved to dress, shop, pose for her picture and dance to Marvin Gaye's, "How sweet it is to be loved you by you". Nothing tops her love for gospel music. She loved Rev. Shirley Caesar's "I'm a Soldier in the Army of the Lord" and "God Will Make A Way, Somehow" and Rev. Donnie McClurkin's "We've come this far by faith". However, her priority was her God, family and friends. Children always held a special place in her heart and loved sitting on her lap.
She recently received the Robert L. Gaines, Jr. Community Center 2019 Lifelong Achievement Award; and the 2018-2019 - 19th Street Reunion Recognition Award for her neighborhood community service.
She also loved to clean; known as the "Clean Up Woman" because of her neighborhood expectations.
Annie was a staunch believer in the power of prayer, always stating "God will take care of you". In her 90s, she still got on her knees to pray before getting into bed and would pray before eating any meals. She loved reciting the Lord's Prayer with anyone, especially over the phone with her dear sister, Delores Dixon. Her famous last words "You Pray for Me, I'll pray for you". Well Done, Good and Faithful Servant, Well Done
Annie was preceded in death by her loving and caring husband, Thomas Myers, Sr., her daughter, Loretta Ann Gamble and son-in-law, Arthur Ray Gamble; brothers Herman and Manuel Green; sister Inez Mayo; and uncle Arthur Pinky Green.
She leaves to cherish her precious memory, sons, Thomas, Jr. & Gregory (Mary-who she considered her daughter) daughters, Kathy, of Erie & Lillian (Ron, special son-in-law) of Chicago, Ill.; sisters Delores (Clarence, special brother-in-law) Dixon, Buffalo, N.Y; and Marsha (Cookie) Hairston, of Virginia; Special brother & sister-in-laws, Lincoln (Renee); Charles (Paulette); Pamelia Myers & Alverna (JD) Jones, all of Erie; Niravelt O'Conners of Augusta, Maine; cousin Luther (Connie) Manus; ten grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and nine great-great grandchildren. She is further survived by her special nephew, Douglas Dixon, niece Veronica Mayo and cousin Pastor Willie Harris; also special caregivers Gary, Sr., Denice, Jim, Rajani, Robin, Dasia and Rev. Charles (Betty) Kennedy, as well as special childhood friends.
A safe distancing viewing will be held for family and close friends on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Holy Trinity Church of God in Christ, 1701 Holland Street, immediately followed by a social distancing homegoing celebration at Lakeside Cemetery at 1:15 p.m. Professional arrangements entrusted to Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services Inc., Downtown, 602 W. 10th Street, Erie.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Annie E. Myers to Community of Caring, 245 East 8th Street, Erie, PA 16503. www.cocerie.com.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 19, 2020.