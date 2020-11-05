Annmarie "Annie" Brzozowski Buki, age 74, passed peacefully at home with her family on Monday, November 2, 2020.
Annie graduated from Hamot School of Nursing and worked as a nurse for 42 years until her retirement in 2012. She was a joyful woman with an infectious laugh. She was known to sacrifice much for her family and close friends. She was proud of all her children and grandchildren
She was born in Erie, on January 25, 1946, the daughter of the late John and Stella Malinski Brzozowski.
Annie was employed at Hamot Hospital, Millcreek Community Hospital, and the Erie VA Medical Center.
She was a member of St. George Church and Our Lady of Peace,
Annie enjoyed puzzles, travel, reading, cooking, and her family.
She is survived by her husband Joseph B. Buki, children: Jessica Cooper (Raymond) of Albion, Sarah Parlow of Los Angeles, Calif., Jamie Crispin (Nathan) of Kansas City, Mo., Jennifer Finuff (Lamar) of Biloxi, Miss., two sisters; Sylvia Schmitt and Patricia Mayer both of Erie, one brother Raymond Brzozowski of Cranesville, Pa., grandchildren: Bethany (nee Cooper) Miles (wife-Meghan) of Girard, Killian Cooper of Albion, August Crispin of Kansas City, Abel Crispin of Kansas City, Khloe Finuff of Biloxi, Hudson Finuff of Biloxi, and one great-grandson Liam Cooper of Girard.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and are invited to Our Lady of Peace for the Funeral Service on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. Private interment will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Liver Foundation, P.O. Box 299, West Orange, NJ 07052.
.