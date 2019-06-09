Erie Times-News Obituaries
|
John R. Orlando Funeral Home Inc.
2124 Raspberry Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 459-3144
Anthony C. Cannavino


1961 - 2019
Anthony C. Cannavino Obituary
Anthony C. Cannavino, 58, of Erie, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 at LECOM Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born April 4, 1961 in Erie, a son of Carl "Skip" Cannavino of Erie and the late Evelyn Shepard Cannavino.

Anthony was a very loving and giving person. He always asked everyone "Do you want a mint?" He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by two sisters, Carla A. Andrejewski and Judith A. Zimmer (Alan) both of Erie; an aunt, Helen Kennedy of Florida; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

No calling hours will be observed.

The John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, is handling funeral arrangements.

Anthony's family would like to extend special thanks to the people at Erie County Care Management, Lake Shore Community Services, Corry Counseling, and the Gertrude Barber Center.

Published in the Erie Times-News on June 9, 2019
