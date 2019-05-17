|
Dr. Anthony F. Maruca, Erie Dentist, age 89, passed away at Fairview Manor, on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Born in Uniontown, Pa., on December 20, 1929, he was a son of the late Samuel and Julia (Tassone) Maruca.
He was a graduate of Bethany College, and the University of Pittsburgh Dental School, class of 1955. After graduation, he served as a captain in the U.S. Army Dental Corps. He practiced dentistry in Erie from 1957 until his retirement in 1995. He was past president of the Erie County Dental Association, and the Ninth District Dental Society. He was a life member of the American Dental Association and Pennsylvania Dental Association. Dr. Maruca served in many capacities in organized dentistry, such as delegate to the PA Dental Association, and to the American Dental Association. He was a founding member of Our Lady of Peace Church, which he helped to build in its early years. He was an avid golfer and a member of Lake Shore Country Club. He was also a member of the Erie Maennerchor, and Erie Siebenbuerger Clubs, and past president of the Professional & Businessmen's Association. He served on the board of United Way and was involved in other local activities.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Betty J. (Monco) Maruca; and his brother, Frank Maruca.
He is survived by two sons, Michael and Mark Maruca, both of Erie; his loving daughter-in-law, Cathy (Crotty) Maruca; five grandchildren, Brooke, Kaylyn, Vinson, Collin, and especially Ryan; three great-grandchildren, Zayn, Kacen, and Dean Anthony; a brother, Sam Maruca, wife Barb, of Maryland; and sister-in-law, Tootsie Maruca, of Uniontown, Pa.
Dr. Maruca's family wish to extend a heartfelt "Thank You" to the nurses and staff at Fairview Manor for their wonderful care.
