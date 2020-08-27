Anthony F. "Tony" Rusnak, age 88, of Summit Township, passed away Monday, at St. Mary's East. He was born in Ambridge, Pa., on June 17, 1932, a son of Demetrius and Anna (Balas) Rusnak.
Tony had been the co-owner of Willows Radio Station in Willows, Calif. for 35 years. He was a devout member of Our Lady of Peace Church where he was a Eucharistic Minister, Lecturer and Usher. Tony attended the 7 a.m. mass daily and was a member of the Monday morning vacuuming crew. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting with his son in law Paul Moon.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepson, Dan Royal and thirteen siblings: Joseph, John, Michael, George, Paul and Andy Rusnak, Anna Rusnak, Mary Kraynak, Veronica Rusnak, Ann Grabinski, Helen Kon, Josephine Stone and Agnes Pasky.
Survivors include his loving wife of 44 years, Peggy (Bones) Rusnak, stepdaughter, CynDee (Paul) Moon of Red Bluff, Calif., five grandchildren: Sarah (Bob) Moon, Laura (Royce) Hiner, Ethan (Elise) Moon, Tommy (Carrie) Royal and Katie Royal, all of the west coast, and four great-grandchildren: Leland, Lyle, Larissa and Ferris. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews, including: Carol Kon, Michael (Noralee) Kraynak and Richard (Susan) Rusnak.
Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., on Friday from 2-7 p.m. and to attend services there Saturday at 11:30 a.m. followed by the funeral mass at Our Lady of Peace Church at 12 noon. Entombment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery Mausoleum. All COVID restrictions will apply, including face masks and social distancing.
Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Peace School, 2401 West 38th St., Erie, PA 16506, St. Patrick Haven, c/o Sisters of St. Joseph, 5031 West Ridge Road, Erie, PA 16506, or Sacred Heart School, 2255 Monroe Ave., Red Bluff, CA 96080.
