Anthony G. Newcomb, age 54, of Lake City, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020, after many years of extended illness. Tony was born on September 3, 1966, in Erie and is the son of Wieslawa "Vickie" (Karowicz) and Garlon E. Newcomb Jr.
Tony graduated in 1985 from Bethel Christian High School and attended Arizona State University before entering the U.S. Marines and proudly serving our country for four years during the timeframe of Operation Desert Storm and was honorably discharged after his time overseas. Tony was self-employed. He loved art and was also a skilled trumpet player. He loved his country, family and his friends.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents Antoni and Vera Karowicz and Garlon E. Sr. and Violet J. Newcomb.
In addition to his parents, Tony is survived by his siblings Lisa Newcomb (Kevin Mullen), Kristine (Sam) Poloyac and Marc (Michelle) Newcomb. Tony is further survived by his nephew and niece Sam Poloyac Jr. and Brittanni Newcomb and loving friends Joyce Grzywinski and Aimee Pakela.
Private services have been entrusted to the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services West Ridge, 3801 West 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506.
Memorial contributions to Tony's life can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
