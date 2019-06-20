Home

Quinn Funeral Home
728 West 9th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 455-2349
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Quinn Funeral Home
728 West 9th Street
Erie, PA 16502
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's RC Church
Anthony J. Clemente Obituary
Anthony J. Clemente, age 25, of Erie, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh. He was born October 15, 1993, in Erie, the son of James E. Clemente and the late Debra Witosky Clemente.

Anthony was a fighter, he survived leukemia as an infant and battled Nero Fibromatosis his whole life. He was happiest when he was making others laugh. He was a warrior to the end and will be greatly missed. An avid video gamer, he enjoyed playing the Legend of Zelda and watching Japanese Anime.

Besides his mother, who died last year, Anthony was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Gene (Jiggs) Clemente and his maternal grandparents, James Witosky and Shirley Komar.

Anthony is survived by his father, James E. Clemente, a half-sister, Carinne Knight of Santa Cruz, Calif. and his paternal grandmother, Eilene Clemente.

Friends are invited to call at the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St., on Friday from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., and are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Paul's RC Church. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Philadelphia Ronald McDonald House, 3925 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19104.

Published in the Erie Times-News on June 20, 2019
