Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
(814) 725-4511
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
1:00 PM
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
3:00 PM
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
Anthony J. Fedele Obituary
Anthony J. Fedele, age 81, of Harborcreek, died on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at UPMC Hamot. He was the son of the late Joseph and Wava (Strain) Fedele. Anthony served in the United States Navy and was formerly employed at General Electric as a welder for 23 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Frances Moore.

Anthony is survived by his wife of 46 years, Laura (Sowers) Fedele whom he married July 28, 1973; daughters, June Nakoski of North Carolina and Sandra Huff of Warren, Pa.; a brother, Carmen Fedele of Tidioute, Pa.; also several grandchildren.

Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East on Thursday from 1:00 p.m. until time of a funeral service at 3:00 p.m. with full Military Honors. Officiating the service is Rev. Joseph Chiarelli. Private interment Erie County Memorial Gardens. Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.

Published in the Erie Times-News from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
