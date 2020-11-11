1/1
Anthony James Zimmy Szymczak
1994 - 2020
Anthony James "Zimmy" Szymczak, age 26, of Erie, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020. He was born in Erie on April 1, 1994, son of Kesha T. Allen and Jamie G. Szymczak.

Anthony was a 2012 graduate of McDowell High School where he played football and wrestled. He also played football for Cathedral Prep. Anthony was a stand-out athlete. He had been working in the construction field and enjoyed working out and wrestling as a hobby.

In addition to his parents, Anthony is survived by three brothers, Jamie Jr., Devon, and Jalen Szymczak; two sisters, Jazmyn and Liliana Szymczak; one nephew, Aires Arrington; grandparents, Vanessa Allen, Douglas Lucas, and Glenn and Joyce Szymczak; and aunts, uncles and cousins.

Anthony was preceded in death by his great-grandmother, Barbara Jordan.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Services, Inc., 536 West 10th Street, on Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 8 p.m. conducted by Bishop Curtis Jones. All CDC guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - West Side
NOV
13
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - West Side
NOV
13
Funeral service
08:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - West Side
