Anthony Louis Tony Azevedo
1950 - 2020
Anthony Louis "Tony" Azevedo, age 70 of McKean, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at his home.

He was born in Ft. Knox, Ky. on February 8, 1950, a son of the late, Antonio Azevedo Jr. and Mila June Hall.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his foster parents, Elmwood and Elaine Grubbs and his son, Phillip Azevedo.

Tony proudly served his country in the United States Army as a medic and later became a nurse in both Texas and Pennsylvania. He lived in the Erie area for over 50 years, supporting his community in many ways. He was a longtime member of Millcreek Community Church. Tony enjoyed canning, remote control cars, horses, gardening, computers and was always taking things apart and putting them back together.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia A. (Hansen) Azevedo; one daughter, Venus M. Laboda and her husband Jeffery and two grandchildren, Matthew Koenig and Dominic Anthony Azevedo.

Funeral services are private and being held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care of the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., Erie, PA 16506.

Memorial contributions may be made to, Millcreek Community Church, 4444 Sterrettania Rd. Erie, PA 16506.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 23, 2020.
July 23, 2020
Pat, I am so sorry to read that Tony passed away. I met him only once but it was obvious to anybody who knows you that you and Tony had the most loving relationship. My deepest condolences to you and your family. God Bless! Shireen
July 23, 2020
Venus & family - you are in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Bethany
Friend
July 23, 2020
Dad,
I love you and miss you already. I'm so greatful for the time we had together in the last 4 months. I will treasure our laughs and your smile. You and Phillip are now together. I know you two are watching over me. I love you both so much.
Venus Laboda
Daughter
