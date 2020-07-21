1/1
Anthony M. LaRiccia
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony M. LaRiccia, age 81, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020. He was born in Erie, on March 13, 1939, son of the late Luigi and Vincenza LaRiccia.

Anthony was a lifelong member of St. James R.C. Church, and a life member of the Siebenbuerger Club. He was an avid fan of the Cleveland Indians and the Cleveland Browns. Anthony attended Allegheny College and was a tool and die maker prior to retirement from East Erie Machine Products, A.O. Smith and then Johnson Controls. Following retirement, he worked for the Erie Parking Authority.

Anthony is survived by one son, Michael LaRiccia (Erica); three stepsons, Charles (Mary), Kevin (Melissa) and Bryan (April) Sweeney; one brother, Urban LaRiccia (Rosalie); good friend, John Facchiano; nine grandchildren, Benjamin and Jacob LaRiccia, Kristyn Jones (Eli), Shawn, Mykala, Thomas, Ariel, Kara and Mitchell Sweeney; one great-grandson, Bryson Sweeney; and also many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by four sisters, Carmella Arndt, Mary Morracco, Vencenza Smith and Adeline Tucker; and one brother, Frank LaRiccia.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. James R.C. Church. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. All CDC guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUL
22
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. James R.C. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc. East Side

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 22, 2020
Dear Urban,

You have my prayers and condolences as you mourn the passing of your brother, Anthony. May God comfort you and your family at this difficult time.

Ernie DiSantis
Ernie DiSantis
Acquaintance
July 21, 2020
Our deepest sympathy and prayers to all of the family.
Scott Lock and Family
Acquaintance
July 21, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to the family. We all loved Tony. Our prayers & thoughts are with you
Dr Blaine Bell & staff
Blaine Bell
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved