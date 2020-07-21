Anthony M. LaRiccia, age 81, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020. He was born in Erie, on March 13, 1939, son of the late Luigi and Vincenza LaRiccia.
Anthony was a lifelong member of St. James R.C. Church, and a life member of the Siebenbuerger Club. He was an avid fan of the Cleveland Indians and the Cleveland Browns. Anthony attended Allegheny College and was a tool and die maker prior to retirement from East Erie Machine Products, A.O. Smith and then Johnson Controls. Following retirement, he worked for the Erie Parking Authority.
Anthony is survived by one son, Michael LaRiccia (Erica); three stepsons, Charles (Mary), Kevin (Melissa) and Bryan (April) Sweeney; one brother, Urban LaRiccia (Rosalie); good friend, John Facchiano; nine grandchildren, Benjamin and Jacob LaRiccia, Kristyn Jones (Eli), Shawn, Mykala, Thomas, Ariel, Kara and Mitchell Sweeney; one great-grandson, Bryson Sweeney; and also many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by four sisters, Carmella Arndt, Mary Morracco, Vencenza Smith and Adeline Tucker; and one brother, Frank LaRiccia.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. James R.C. Church. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. All CDC guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.