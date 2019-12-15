Home

Garr Funeral Home
459 East 12th Street
Erie, PA 16503
(814) 452-4079
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
ReaLife Assembly of God
3902 W. 38th St.
Erie, PA
Service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
ReaLife Assembly of God
3902 W. 38th St.
Erie, PA
Anthony Romanski, age 86, of Conneaut, went home to his Lord Jesus on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at University Hospital in Cleveland, while surrounded by his beloved family. He was born in Erie, Pa., on July 6, 1933 to the late Maximillian and Lucille (Jackson) Romanski, Sr.

Anthony proudly served his country in the Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict. He coached Little League baseball in Erie and was Coach of the Year in 1962 when he was chosen from a roster of 242 coaches. He was a machinist and supervisor throughout the country. Anthony loved Christian music and used the music to bring his family, friends, and strangers to Christ. He dedicated his life to live and share his love of The Lord.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Ann Karpik, brother, Maximillian Romanski, Jr., a grandson, Christopher Kantola, and a great-grandson, Joshua Romanski.

Anthony will be remembered by his beloved family, which includes three daughters, Mary English of Conneaut, Ohio, Kathy Daire (Phil) of West Springfield, Pa., and Debra Chess of Mt. Gilead, Ohio, five sons, Tony Romanski, Jr. (Dani) of McKean, Michael Romanski of Erie, Matt Romanski of Clearwater, Fla., Gary Romanski of Clearwater, Fla., and Aaron Romanski of Erie, brother John Romanski (Patti) of Millcreeek, sister, Christine Larson (Leonard) of Harborcreek, 20 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at ReaLife Assembly of God, 3902 W. 38th St., Erie, on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. Burial will follow, with military honors, at Laurel Hill Cemetery.

In keeping with Anthony's giving spirit, memorials may be made to the , P.O. Box 96860, Washington, DC 20077-7677

Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 E. 12th St., Erie, PA 16503, in charge of arrangements.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 15, 2019
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 15, 2019
