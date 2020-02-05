Home

POWERED BY

Services
Askins Cremation Funeral Services
8354 Wattsburg Rd.
Erie, PA 16509
(814) 616-4022
Interment
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Erie County Memorial Gardens
7880 Edinboro Rd.
Erie, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Bukowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Tony M. Bukowski


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony Tony M. Bukowski Obituary
Anthony "Tony" M. Bukowski, age 76, of Erie, passed away peacefully, on Sunday, February 2, 2020, after a four-year battle with lung cancer.

He was born in Erie, on June 23, 1943, son of the late Ceasar and Dorothy Bukowski.

He graduated from Erie Tech and then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he became a Morse Code Interceptor with the 22nd Combat Support Group. He worked for Fenestra and for Owens-Illinois until he retired.

Tony's bowling career started in California and continued to Erie, where he won many awards.

Tony is survived by his wife, Caroline; a son, Scott Bukowski of Parma, Ohio; a daughter, Christine (Chris) Hails of Bellefonte; two brothers, Gerald (Audrey) Bukowski of Erie and Kenneth Bukowski of San Diego, Calif.; one grandson, Anthony (Carrie) Bukowski of Dayton, Ohio; and three great-grandchildren, William, Tessa, and Jenna.

Friends are invited to attend an Interment Service on Friday, February 7, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., at Erie County Memorial Gardens, 7880 Edinboro Rd., Erie, PA16509.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Erie Humane Society, 2407 Zimmerly Rd., Erie, PA 16506, The ANNA Shelter, 1555 E. 10th St., Erie, PA 16511, or Orphan Angels, 5439 W. Lake Rd., Erie, PA 16505.

Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509, is assisting with arrangements.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -