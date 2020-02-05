|
|
Anthony "Tony" M. Bukowski, age 76, of Erie, passed away peacefully, on Sunday, February 2, 2020, after a four-year battle with lung cancer.
He was born in Erie, on June 23, 1943, son of the late Ceasar and Dorothy Bukowski.
He graduated from Erie Tech and then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he became a Morse Code Interceptor with the 22nd Combat Support Group. He worked for Fenestra and for Owens-Illinois until he retired.
Tony's bowling career started in California and continued to Erie, where he won many awards.
Tony is survived by his wife, Caroline; a son, Scott Bukowski of Parma, Ohio; a daughter, Christine (Chris) Hails of Bellefonte; two brothers, Gerald (Audrey) Bukowski of Erie and Kenneth Bukowski of San Diego, Calif.; one grandson, Anthony (Carrie) Bukowski of Dayton, Ohio; and three great-grandchildren, William, Tessa, and Jenna.
Friends are invited to attend an Interment Service on Friday, February 7, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., at Erie County Memorial Gardens, 7880 Edinboro Rd., Erie, PA16509.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Erie Humane Society, 2407 Zimmerly Rd., Erie, PA 16506, The ANNA Shelter, 1555 E. 10th St., Erie, PA 16511, or Orphan Angels, 5439 W. Lake Rd., Erie, PA 16505.
Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509, is assisting with arrangements.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 5, 2020