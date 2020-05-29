Antoinette A. (Fratarcangeli) Necci, 90, of Erie, passed away at UPMC Hamot, on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. She was born on April 22, 1930, a daughter of the late Clino and Florence (LaRiccia) Fratarcangeli.
Antoinette worked for Firch Bakery and in the Millcreek School System. She enjoyed playing cards and crocheting. She was passionate about cooking for her family, and especially enjoyed preparing Sunday dinners. Above all, the love of her life was her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mario "Danny" F. Necci; two brothers; two sisters; and a son-in-law, Herb Krahe.
She is survived by her children, Frank Necci (Margie), Rosemary Krahe, and Florence A. Kueshner (Ken); her brother, Clino Fratarcangeli; and her sister, Elma Christopher. She is further survived by eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services are private and being held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, Erie, PA 16502.
Published in Erie Times-News on May 29, 2020.