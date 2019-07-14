|
|
Antoinette B. Carbone Lutz, 103, of Erie, died on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at LECOM Senior Living Center. She was born on October 30, 1915, in Erie, daughter of the late David and Batilda Burnetti Carbone.
A lifelong resident of Erie, Antoinette attended Academy High School, worked at Erie Resistor and Hammermill Paper Co., attended Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, and was a former member of Nova Aurora Society.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, John J. Lutz on July 16, 2007; a son, Marcus Trajanianacus in 2016; two sisters, Madeline Passarell and Lee Venturini; and four brothers, Dan Carbone, Dr. Louis Carbone, Art Carbone and Julio Carbone.
Survivors include a son, Richard Lutz and a cousin, Eileen Barnes, both of Erie; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may attend a graveside service at Erie Cemetery, Section14, Monday at 11 a.m. The Rev. Michael Kuvshinikov, Chaplain of LECOM Health Erie County VNA, will officiate. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, 2104 Myrtle Street.
Memorials may be made to a .
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Lori Arduini and Sara Melnick for the compassionate care they gave Antoinette, as well as a special thank you to the staff of LECOM Senior Living Center.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 14, 2019