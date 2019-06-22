|
|
Antoinette "Mickey" Miklinski Cagara, age 89, of Erie, passed away on Thursday June 13, 2019.
She was born in Erie, on January 17, 1930, a daughter of the late Joseph and Helen Zawistowski Miklinski.
She is survived by her daughter Andrea A. Wienczkowski and her husband Joe of Erie, and six grandchildren: Ellie Hare and her husband Jack, Holly Standish and her husband Ryan, Marc Cargara and his wife Shae, Angela Fratus and her husband Chris, Adam Wienczkowski and Andrew Wienczkowski and his wife Gabby.
She is also survived by a sister Audrey Bakuhn and her husband Jake of New Wilmington, Pa., along with ten great-grandchildren.
Mickey was preceded in death by her husband Walter Cagara, a daughter Kathy Smith, a son Alan Cagara and a sister Dolores Rutkowski.
She retired from the John August Company after many years service.
She was a longtime member of St. Casimir R. C. Church. Mickey loved to polka with her friends. She was a great cook and baker. Mickey's greatest joy was her family.
Friends may call at G. R. Bailey Funeral Home, 4396 Iroquois Avenue, Lawrence Park, on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 7 to 9 p.m., where a prayer service will be conducted on Monday morning at 10:30, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Casimir Church at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Second Harvest Food Bank, 1507 Grimm Dr., Erie, PA 16501.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 22, 2019