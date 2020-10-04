1/1
Antoinette Miller
1950 - 2020
Antoinette Miller, age 70, of Erie, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. She was born in Erie, on August 17, 1950, to the late Dominick and Mary DiBello Marcolni.

Antoinette attended Strong Vincent High School, She later went on to start her own hair care business, Anette's Hair Care. She was a devout Catholic, who loved shopping, and had the most infectious laugh.

In addition to her parents, Antoinette was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent Miller.

She is survived by her daughter, Tammy Marshall and her grandchildren, Jennifer Williams (Zachary), Danielle Elias (Demetrius Copeland), and Carl Olone (Taise). Antoinette is further survived by several great-grandchildren, three sisters, and one brother from Cleveland, Ohio.

Arrangements are entrusted to Burton Wintergreen Funeral Home, 2532 Norcross Road, Erie.

Send condolences to: www.burtonfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 4, 2020.
