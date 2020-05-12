|
Antoinette "Mona" (Garbacz) Warus, age 90, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Brevillier Village in Harborcreek.
She was born in Erie on June 2, 1929 to the late Joseph and Broislawa (Cieslikowski) Garbacz.
Mona was a member and lay minister at St. James Catholic Church. She was also a member of the East Erie Turners Auxillary and the Erie Maennerchor Auxillary. She enjoyed reading, traveling, baking, playing cards, donating to the Fairfield Hose Company, entertaining at dinner parties, attending formal dances, and her Rosary group at Conrad Home which she led every Tuesday. She loved her family and enjoyed family gatherings and picnics.
In addition to her parents, Mona is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years Edward D. Warus in 2000, an infant sister Isabelle Theresa Garbacz, sister Josephine Kolivoski, sister Louise Koenig, brothers Edward Garr and Francis Garr, sister Alice (Garbacz) Hough, sister Bernadine (Garbacz) Sharrer, and brother Arthur Garr.
Mona is survived by her sister Joan Wieszczyk (Valentine) of Erie, a special niece Linda Kamppi (Richard) of Erie, a special nephew John Warus (Karen) of Erie, and many nieces and nephews.
Due to Covid-19 guidelines, services will be private. However, friends and family may attend Mona's funeral service virtually via Facebook live at https://www.facebook.com/Edward-J-Garr-Funeral-Home-Inc-100130284712299/ on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be private in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. James School Endowment Fund or the St. James Food Bank, 2522 Buffalo Road, Erie PA 16510, or to the Fairfield Hose Company, 4896 East Lake Road, Erie, PA 16511.
Arrangements entrusted to Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 E. 12th St. Erie, PA 16503. Condolences may be made to the family at www.garrdavisfuneralhome.com.
May 12, 2020