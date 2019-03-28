Antonette "Toni" DiTullio Morrow, 83, of Erie, passed away peacefully at Twinbrook Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center on Sunday, March 24, 2019. She was born September 16, 1935, in Erie, Pa., the only child of the late Pietro and Maria Consiglia (Colesante) DiTullio.



Toni was educated in the Erie School System, graduating from Academy High School in 1953. She enrolled in Saint Vincent School of Nursing, graduating in 1956. During her nursing career, she worked at Saint Vincent Hospital as well as facilities in Buffalo, N.Y. and San Francisco, Calif. She also worked in nursing and assisted living at the Lutheran Home of Erie.



She enjoyed music and was gifted with a beautiful soprano voice, having sung with the Academy High School A Capella Choir, the Erie Philharmonic Chorus and the Saint Paul RC Church Choir.



Toni was orphaned at eight years old when her father died in 1943. Her mother had returned to Italy a year after her birth due to illness and passed away in Rome in 1941. She was lovingly cared for and raised by her Aunt Elisabetta and her husband Quirino Letterio. From the age of one, she shared a good family life with their children Nicoletta "Nickie", Vincent "Jim", Amelia, Lucy and John. All of the Letterio cousins, the Ciottis and Rigazzis treated her as their cousin as well. She enjoyed all of the fun holiday gatherings of the clan as well as the summertime reunions and Roca Pia Picnics.



Antonette is survived by her husband of 43 years, Ernest (Ernie) L. Morrow. She is also survived by her cousin John (Frances) Letterio of Erie, who was her loving caregiver and handled her affairs while at Twinbrook Healthcare since 2011. Also surviving is her cousin Amelia Clemente of McKeesport, Pa.



The family extends their appreciation to Twinbrook Healthcare for the care, kindness, and friendliness they gave Antonette. The patience and dedication of the caregivers was wonderful. Additionally, our thanks goes out to Heartland Hospice for their comforting attention to Toni's needs during her last difficult days.



No calling hours will be observed. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Private inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the care of the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, Erie, PA 16502. Memorials may be made to Saint Paul RC Church, 1617 Walnut Street, Erie, PA 16502 or to the . To send condolences, visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.



Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits. Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary