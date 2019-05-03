|
Antonio Shakur Gamble (also known as Tonio, AG, and Alpha Ghost Productions), 21, of Erie, Pa., died unexpectedly, on Friday, April 26, 2019. He was born on November 7, 1997, in Erie, to LaTonya Gamble.
Antonio was a member of Second Baptist Church. He graduated from Central High of Erie in 2016 and attended college at Robert Morris University. He was a spiritual, intellectual, athletic, multi-talented, funny, and charming young man.
Antonio never got into trouble and always moved to his own beat. He loved going to the YMCA and playing basketball with his bros, Troy Jr., Mario, Austin, Desean, Devon, and Alex. Antonio was of few words, but he loved his family and was loved by them. His nephews, Dorian Stepp, Drew Kaczenski and niece, Scarlett Lowe meant everything to him.
Antonio had a smile that will never be forgotten. He was filled with joy that could brighten the worst of days, which is why these days are so dark. Antonio will forever be loved and missed; he will live in our hearts and minds. May his soul and mind rest in peace as he rests safely in God's arms and is reunited with his beloved Mama Dee. Amen.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Linda D. Smith Gamble; great-grandmothers, Betty J. Smith and Luvenger Gamble; and great-grandfathers, Steve M. Smith Sr. and Eligah Gamble. He lost his uncle, James Allen Jr. one day after his own death.
He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, LaTonya Gamble; sister, AnTanequia Akins; brother, Anthony Akins; grandfather, Elijah Gamble Sr; great-grandmother, Ms. Johnson; two uncles, Elijah J. Gamble Jr., and Hardin Moss Jr; aunt, Keshia Simmelkjaer; his father figures, Shone P. Yakeen, and Pancho; and multiple siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Friends may visit with the family at Second Baptist Church, 757 East 26th Street, on Saturday, May 4th, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., where a home going celebration will immediately follow with Rev. Lamont Higginbottom eulogizing and Rev. Darrold A. Hobson officiating. Interment will be at Erie Cemetery. Professional services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Avenue, Erie, PA 16504.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 3, 2019