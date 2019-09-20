|
|
Apryle R. Campbell-Davis, age 53, of Erie, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019. Born in Erie, on February 7, 1966, she was a daughter of Karen (Chaney) Rockey and the late Thomas Campbell.
Apryle was a school bus driver for First Student for over ten years. Recently she was certified as a nurse's assistant (CNA) and had been working in a nursing home in Ashtabula.
She was a member of Erie Christian Fellowship Church. She enjoyed fishing and camping, playing her Lego video games, and watching Alien and Predator movies. She loved her job running "The She Shed."
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her sister, Tomasina Trafelski.
She is survived by her mother, Karen (Chaney) Rockey, of Erie; her son, Elijah Campbell-Warnick, of Erie, and daughter, Aeryn Davis, of Fairview; two sisters, Valerie Freeman, husband Thomas, of Erie, and Jennifer Grant, husband Richard, of Ewa Beach, Hawaii; her companion, Adam Ricker, of Erie; and her brother-in-law, Mark Trafelski, of Erie. Many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins also survive.
Friends are invited to call at Erie Christian Fellowship Church, 5900 Sterrettania Rd., on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of a funeral service at 11 a.m.
Apryle's family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at UPMC Hamot, especially Becky, Scott, Karen, Amy, and Lindsey.
Memorial donations are suggested to the , 2115 W. 38th St., Erie, PA 16508. Condolences may be left at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 20, 2019