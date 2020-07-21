1/1
Archer Owen Lynch
Archer Owen Lynch, beloved son of Kacey Varish and Seamus Lynch, who was born on July 15, 2020, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Alice Lynch; his grandparents, Amanda Dehaven (fiancé, Noel Torres), Ian Varish (fiancée, Angie Clemente), Ruth Lynch, and James Lynch; his great-grandparents, Shellie Near and Cheryl Varish; two aunts, Mackenzie Lynch and Hanna Varish; one uncle, Noel Torres III; one cousin, Cecilia Lynch; and many great aunts and uncles.

Archer was preceded in death by an aunt, Roslyn Torres; and his great-grandparents.

Friends are invited to attend a Graveside Service at Lakeside Cemetery on Thursday at 1 p.m. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Lakeside Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
July 22, 2020
Ruth, Seamus , Mackenzie and family,
We are so very sorry for your loss. Love and Prayers for you all. Deepest condolences.
Jan Bojarski
Family
July 21, 2020
So very sorry, Seamus and Kacey. May Archer rest in peace with the Lord.
Mary Wagner
July 21, 2020
Archer we never got to know you and we are devastated for your parents. I know you are heavens newest angel. We will keep you in our prayers as you go through these really difficult days!
Dan and Lisa Lynch-Roberts
Lisa M Roberts
Family
July 21, 2020
Seamus and Kacey,
Our deepest sympathy on the passing of your little one. We are thinking of you and keeping you in prayers. Please reach out if you need anything..
Mr. & Mrs. Marnella
Philip Daria Marnella
July 21, 2020
To The Lynch Family,

You Have My Deepest Condolences. Blessings To You All.
Ms. Nixson
