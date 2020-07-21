Archer Owen Lynch, beloved son of Kacey Varish and Seamus Lynch, who was born on July 15, 2020, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Alice Lynch; his grandparents, Amanda Dehaven (fiancé, Noel Torres), Ian Varish (fiancée, Angie Clemente), Ruth Lynch, and James Lynch; his great-grandparents, Shellie Near and Cheryl Varish; two aunts, Mackenzie Lynch and Hanna Varish; one uncle, Noel Torres III; one cousin, Cecilia Lynch; and many great aunts and uncles.
Archer was preceded in death by an aunt, Roslyn Torres; and his great-grandparents.
Friends are invited to attend a Graveside Service at Lakeside Cemetery on Thursday at 1 p.m. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
